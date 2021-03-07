Binnington gave up four goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

The Blues spotted Binnington a 3-0 lead in the first 11:05 of the game, but he gave it all away by the second intermission. Adrian Kempe completed the Kings' comeback in overtime. The 27-year-old Binnington dropped to 9-6-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 19 outings. He's given up 10 goals in three outings during the Blues' current road trip through California, which concludes Monday in San Jose.