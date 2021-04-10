Binnington gave up one goal on 25 shots in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Binnington allowed a first-period goal to Zach Parise, but the Blues more than covered that one mistake. The 27-year-old Binnington seems to be turning things around with just two goals allowed on 76 shots over his last two starts. He improved to 12-11-5 overall with a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 30 games. He's only played both halves of a back-to-back once this year, so Ville Husso should be considered the likely starter for Saturday's rematch with the Wild.