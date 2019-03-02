Binnington will tend the home net Saturday against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington got the night off in the front end of a back-to-back set Friday, but he'll retake the cage for game two in the midst of a hot streak between the pipes. He has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five starts, adding three shutouts over that span. While he will have to face Jamie Benn (upper body) in his return from a two-game absence, the Stars struggled to the tune of 2.50 goals per game in February.