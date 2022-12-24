Binnington allowed four goals on 32 shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

It was a back-and-forth game Friday. The Blues needed to kill a penalty late in the third period, but Chandler Stephenson instead scored the tying goal. In the shootout, Binnington let in two goals to take his first defeat since Dec. 11. He's gone five games without losing in regulation, but any loss is a concern for arguably the league's streakiest goalie this year. The 29-year-old is now at 12-11-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 25 starts this season. The Blues return from the holiday break Tuesday when they host the Maple Leafs, which would be a challenging assignment should Binnington get the nod.