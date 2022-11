Binnington made 26 saves in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Buffalo blew the game open in the second period, ending Binnington's win streak at six and denying him his 100th career victory. The 29-year-old netminder hadn't allowed more than three goals since his first start in November, but on the season he sports an unimpressive 2.98 GAA and .905 save percentage.