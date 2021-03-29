Binnington stopped 21 of 24 shots Sunday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim.

First-period goals by Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko staked Binnington and the Blues to a 2-0 lead, but the Ducks came all the way back with three unanswered. The Anaheim rally pushed Binnington's winless skid to four games (0-3-1), and the 27-year-old netminder hasn't been able to produce a home win since Feb. 18. He'll have four days off to regroup before a pair of road tilts at Colorado on Friday and Saturday.