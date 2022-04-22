Binnington stopped 20 of 21 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Binnington allowed a goal to Noah Gregor 3:05 into the game, but he was able to settle down from there. The 28-year-old netminder has won four starts in a row, allowing just seven goals in that span. He improved to 17-13-4 with a 3.08 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 35 appearances this season. The Blues have alternated goalies over the last eight games, and Binnington and Ville Husso will likely split a back-to-back Saturday in Arizona and Sunday in Anaheim.