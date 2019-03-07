Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins 16th game
Binnington allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 5-4 victory against the Ducks on Wednesday.
It's been quite an incredible rookie season for Binnington, but despite the win, this was his second straight subpar game. He's allowed seven goals on 47 shots (.851 save percentage) in the last couple games. Since snapping his nine-game winning streak, Binnington is 3-2-0 with a .902 save percentage. Still, owners will take his 16-3-1 record along with his 1.80 GAA and .929 save percentage this season.
