Binnington allowed two goals on 17 shots in a 7-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old wasn't particularly sharp, but he didn't face a ton of shots and received plenty of offense in support. While this does hurt his save percentage, Binnington improved to an impressive 18-4-1 during his rookie season. He also owns a league-leading 1.78 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 25 games this season.