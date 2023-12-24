Binnington kicked out 16 of 21 shots in a 7-5 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Binnington surrendered a shorthanded goal to Nick Foligno at 5:16 of the third period to put St. Louis behind 5-2. While that would be the final nail in the coffin on most nights, the Blues battled back to bail out their goaltender. Binnington is 11-10-1 with a 3.28 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 25 outings this year. This is the seventh game in 2023-24 in which he's allowed five goals and the first time this year he's walked away from such a contest with a victory.