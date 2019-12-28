Binnington allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Jets on Friday.

The Blues had four different leads in regulation, but Binnington allowed the game-tying goal after each of St. Louis' scores. The Blues did find a way to win in overtime, though, to capture their seventh straight victory. During the winning streak, Binnington is 5-0-0 with a .913 save percentage. Overall, he is 18-6-4 with a 2.44 GAA and .919 save percentage this season.