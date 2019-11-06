Binnington allowed only one goal on 34 shots in a 2-1 win over the Canucks on Tuesday.

A dangerous Canucks offense was limited to just a Quinn Hughes tally late in the third period, which forced overtime. Binnington became a winner when Jaden Schwartz capitalized on a three-on-none rush the other way. Binnington has won his last four starts and six of his last seven, improving to 8-2-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Jake Allen will likely start Wednesday in Edmonton, but look for Binnington to get the nod Saturday in Calgary.