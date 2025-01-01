Binnington made 28 saves in a 6-2 win against Chicago on Tuesday in the Winter Classic outdoor game.

Binnington made a beautiful right-pad save on a Taylor Hall breakaway in the second period that kept the score 3-1. And just two power-play goals got past him. It was Binnington's 300th start in the NHL and 10th win this season (10-14-3). He commemorated the Winter Classic with a mask that paid tribute to St. Louis Cardinals' greats Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. Class move.