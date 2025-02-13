Binnington allowed three goals on 26 shots in Canada's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden on Wednesday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Honestly, he likely wants the first two goals back. But in true Binner fashion, he battled the rest of the way and threw down some massive saves in overtime when Sweden was dominating. Team Canada coach Jon Cooper has committed to Binnington as "the guy" for this tourney, and there will be debate heading to Canada's next game Saturday. We think Binnington did enough in OT to prove that his compete and battle are what Canada needs in the blue paint next game.