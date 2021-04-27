Binnington turned aside 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 victory over Colorado on Monday.

Binnington earned his second straight win over the Avalanche, stopping 25 shots at even strength and five more during Colorado power plays. The 27-year-old Binnington, who evened his season record at 14-14-5, has put together a stellar .928 save percentage in nine April appearances

