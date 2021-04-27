Binnington turned aside 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 victory over Colorado on Monday.
Binnington earned his second straight win over the Avalanche, stopping 25 shots at even strength and five more during Colorado power plays. The 27-year-old Binnington, who evened his season record at 14-14-5, has put together a stellar .928 save percentage in nine April appearances
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Avs again•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Rallies for win over Avs•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Can't solve Avalanche•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: First goalie off•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Struggling to find groove right now•