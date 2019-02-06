Binnington stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

The St. Louis offense couldn't solve James Reimer until the third period, but Binnington kept the team in the game until it did. The 25-year-old has now won three straight starts, and he's seized the No. 1 job for the Blues with a 7-1-1 record, 1.67 GAA and .931 save percentage through nine outings to begin 2019.