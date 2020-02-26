Binnington stopped 25 of 30 shots in a 6-5 victory over Chicago on Tuesday.

It wasn't pretty, but Binnington earned his fourth straight win. He was beaten five times by the Blackhawks after entering the night having allowed just one goal combined over his previous three starts. Binnington will close out the week with a pair of tough home matchups against the Islanders and Stars on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.