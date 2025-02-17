Binnington made 23 saves in Canada's 5-3 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Binnington was cruising in the the third period with a 4-0 lead, and then all seemed fine when Esa Lindell scored for Finland at 13:19. But then the Finns turned up the heat 6-on-5, and Mikael Granlund scored twice in a 23-second span to pull the Finns within a goal with 1:17 left. It's not that the goals were Binnington's fault per se, but he wasn't square to either shot. He will need to be near-perfect Thursday in the championship game against United States.