Blues' Jordan Binnington: Woeful showing vs. Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington stopped 16 of 21 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Wild.
Binnington was stellar in the preseason after posting a .973 save percentage on 73 shots faced, but he was unable to replicate that performance in the campaign opener. Binnington went 28-22-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 56 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, so there's a strong chance this subpar showing was just a one-off performance from the veteran netminder. Binnington will aim to bounce back when the Blues take on the Flames on Saturday.
