Binnington allowed five goals on 13 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 win against the Coyotes.

Binnington had a dismal .615 save percentage through 28 minutes before getting the hook. He exited the game with his team down just 5-4 after a goal to Nick Schmaltz. Joel Hofer took over, stopped all 12 of the shots he faced, and he was backed by two unanswered goals for the 6-5 win. It wouldn't be shocking to see Hofer rewarded with a start on Friday against the visiting Predators.