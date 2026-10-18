Binnington stopped 19 of 24 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Nashville hadn't exactly been piling up offense prior to Saturday, which makes this performance a little unfortunate. That said, Binnington gave up one goal on a penalty shot and another on a shorthanded rush, so he's hardly the only one wearing a blue sweater to be at fault. Binnington has gone 1-2-0 with 14 goals allowed on 83 shots over his three appearances this season. He's not doing much to challenge Joel Hofer's role as the No. 1. Expect Hofer between the pipes for Tuesday's home game versus the Jets.