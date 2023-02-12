Binnington stopped 23 of 28 shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

This game saw both teams surrender multi-goal leads -- Binnington couldn't make a three-goal advantage stick for the last 11:27 of the third period. The Blues emerged with the win on a Ryan O'Reilly goal in overtime. Binnington snapped his four-game losing streak, but it was hardly a confidence-inspiring effort for the 29-year-old. He's now at 19-18-3 with a 3.31 GAA and a .890 save percentage through 40 starts this season. The Blues' next game is Tuesday versus the Panthers.