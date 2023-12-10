Binnington stopped 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Binnington took his third loss in his last six games, a span in which he's allowed 18 goals. This defeat was more a product of the Blues' lack of offense, but giving up a pair of first-period tallies didn't help. Binnington is down to 8-8-1 with a 3.00 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Fantasy managers in weekly formats may want to steer clear of the 30-year-old next week -- the Blues host a trio of top-10 offenses in the Red Wings, Senators and Stars.
