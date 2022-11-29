Binnington allowed three goals on 23 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Stars. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Binnington was solid for the first two periods, but the Stars pulled away with a couple tallies in the third to get the win. This was Binnington's third straight loss, and he's allowed 13 goals on 81 shots in that poor span. For the season, the 29-year-old fell to 9-8-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 17 games. The Blues have a tough matchup in their next game, as they're set to host the Hurricanes on Thursday.