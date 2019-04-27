Blues' Jordan Binnington: Yields three scores in loss
Binnington allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Stars during Game 2 of the second round Saturday.
The Stars got to Binnington early, scoring three times in the first period. The 25-year-old made 24 saves in the final two stanzas, including 17 in the third period, but that wasn't enough for the Blues to comeback. With the loss, Binnington dropped to 5-3 this postseason. He also has a 2.61 GAA and .911 save percentage in the playoffs.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal for Game 2•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Earns win in Game 1•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod versus Stars•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Closes out Jets with Game 6 win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Seeking second straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Road warrior strikes again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...