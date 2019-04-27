Binnington allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Stars during Game 2 of the second round Saturday.

The Stars got to Binnington early, scoring three times in the first period. The 25-year-old made 24 saves in the final two stanzas, including 17 in the third period, but that wasn't enough for the Blues to comeback. With the loss, Binnington dropped to 5-3 this postseason. He also has a 2.61 GAA and .911 save percentage in the playoffs.