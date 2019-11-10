Blues' Jordan Binnington: Yields two goals in overtime win
Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.
Binnington wasn't able to hold onto a 2-0 lead in the third period, allowing goals to Matthew Tkachuk and Travis Hamonic, but winger David Perron bailed out his goalie with the overtime tally. Binnington improved to 9-2-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He's won five straight starts and shows no sign of slowing down. Look for the 26-year-old between the pipes Tuesday versus the Coyotes.
