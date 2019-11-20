Blues' Jordan Binnington: Zaps Lightning for win
Binnington stopped 17 of 18 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.
The Blues' netminder picked up his 10th win of 2019-20, bringing his record to 10-3-4 on the year. Binnington's performance comes on the heels of two straight losses, but prior to that, St. Louis' starter had reeled off five straight wins, making Binnington as good an option in goal as you're going to find in fantasy.
More News
