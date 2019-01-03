Kyrou was named the AHL Rookie of the Month after posting six goals and nine assists in nine games during December.

Kyrou couldn't stay in the lineup when with the big club, so the Blues sent him to AHL San Antonio to ensure he logged top-six minutes. The 20-year-old has found his game and more with 15 points in nine games. There's no telling how long Kyrou will stay in the minors, but if his play keeps up and the Blues struggles don't stop, he figures to elevate to the big club sooner than later. Furthermore, if the Blues sell at the February trade deadline, Kyrou's services could be essential over the final two months.