Kyrou (illness) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Kyrou was forced to miss the last game due to a stomach virus, but as evidenced by this news, he's finally been cleared to return. Kyrou will return to a third-line role for Thursday's game, as the 22-year-old has racked up 10 goals and 26 points across 42 games this season.