Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Almost good to go
Coach Craig Berube said Kyrou (kneecap) is close to being a full practice participant, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Berube even alluded to a chance that Kyrou is ready now but the Blues are just exercising caution. Every day that Kyrou sits out, his chances of starting the season with AHL San Antonio rise. The 21-year-old was expected to be ready to make the roster out of camp, but the hasn't played in the preseason or even practiced at full speed yet. The Blues still have four more preseason games. If Kyrou can participate in a few practices without limitations and an exhibition game or two, he still has a solid chance to be ready for Opening Night versus the Capitals on Oct. 2.
