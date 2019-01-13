Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Ascends to big club
The Blues recalled Kyrou from AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Kyrou has been a beast in the minors with 25 points in 26 games, and he picked up AHL Rookie of the Month honors in December. He hasn't played a game with the big club since Dec. 9, but the Blues need his presence after suffering an assortment of injuries to their forward corps. His first chance to crack the lineup will be Monday versus the Capitals, but the Blues have now won two straight so they may opt to leave the lineup as it stands.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...