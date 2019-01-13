The Blues recalled Kyrou from AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Kyrou has been a beast in the minors with 25 points in 26 games, and he picked up AHL Rookie of the Month honors in December. He hasn't played a game with the big club since Dec. 9, but the Blues need his presence after suffering an assortment of injuries to their forward corps. His first chance to crack the lineup will be Monday versus the Capitals, but the Blues have now won two straight so they may opt to leave the lineup as it stands.