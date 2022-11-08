Kyrou was credited with an assist during Monday's 3-1 loss to the host Bruins.

Fantasy managers continue to sour on Kyrou, who is struggling on defense after breaking out offensively last season. The 24-year-old center has registered four points and a minus-15 rating in 10 games this season. Monday's even rating was his first non-minus effort since Oct. 22. Kyrou, who registered a career-best 27 goals among 75 points last season, recorded his first assist in 10 games. Kyrou's early-season struggles contributed to the Blues entering Monday with an NHL-low 1.67 goals per game.