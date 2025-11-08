Kyrou (coach's decision) will return to the lineup versus Seattle on Saturday, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Kyrou was a healthy scratch Thursday as coach Jim Montgomery was not pleased with the play of Kyrou and the Blues after a 6-1 loss to Washington on Wednesday. Kyrou was without a point in his previous four games and has four goals and four assists in 14 games this season. He will start Saturday's tilt on the top line, alongside Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn.