Kyrou (illness) returned to practice Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Kyrou missed Saturday's win over the Stars due to a sickness, but he's healthy and back in the mix during Monday's morning skate. The 21-year-old should accompany the team on their upcoming three-game road trip, starting Tuesday against the Rangers. Kyrou has posted four points over the last eight games.

