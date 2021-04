Kyrou posted two assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Kyrou has thrived versus the Wild this week, with a goal and three helpers in his last two games. The winger has earned his first 30-point campaign with 11 goals, 19 helpers and 83 shots on net across 47 contests this season. While he started the season hot, the Ontario native managed only six points in 12 appearances in April.