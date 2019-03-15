Kyrou was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Friday.

Kyrou has been outstanding in the minors this season, leading San Antonio with 16 goals and 43 points in 44 games. With the Blues, the 20-year-old has three points in 16 games played this season. Kyrou was likely recalled to replenish the depth given a slew of injuries to the Blues wingers, including David Perron (upper body) and Vladimir Taransenko (upper body).