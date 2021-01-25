Kyrou recorded two assists, three shots on net and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Kyrou is enjoying a breakout season. He leads the Blues with six points -- all at even strength -- through six games. The 22-year-old couldn't stay in the lineup last year, but he looks far more confident now, flying by defenders and making smart hockey plays. His spot at right wing is secure for as long as Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) is out of the lineup. Fantasy managers should be picking Kyrou up, at least as a stash.