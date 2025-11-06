Kyrou (coach's decision) will be a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Sabres, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Jim Montgomery is sending a message to both Kyrou and the Blues as a whole after Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals. This is probably just going to be a one-game thing for Kyrou, but it should put every player in the lineup on alert to get their game on track to avoid sitting one out themselves. Kyrou has been limited to eight points in 14 games this season, though he has been held scoreless in four straight outings.