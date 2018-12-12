Kyrou was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.

Kyrou's demotion could be related to the need for an extra defenseman in the event Joel Edmundson is unable to play against Colorado on Friday -- although it could just as easily be a salary cap related move with the team off for a few days. In 11 games this season, the winger tallied two points, 14 shots and two PIM while averaging 10:36 of ice time.