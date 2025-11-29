Kyrou scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Kyrou had been limited to just two assists during his six-game goal drought. The winger is still struggling to find consistency this season, which has turned him from a reliable fantasy scorer to a volatile option. He's at seven goals, 14 points, 62 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 24 appearances, a pace that would make it tough for him to reach 50 points, let alone the 70-plus he's put up in three of the last four campaigns.