Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Called up from AHL
Kyrou was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Monday.
The Blues had three players hit injured reserve Monday, including Robby Fabbri (shoulder), opening the door for Kyrou to return. The 20-year-old was with the big club for the first nine games of the season, but he only managed one assist before being sent down. St. Louis will hope this time around things go a little better for Kyrou.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...