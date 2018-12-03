Kyrou was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Monday.

The Blues had three players hit injured reserve Monday, including Robby Fabbri (shoulder), opening the door for Kyrou to return. The 20-year-old was with the big club for the first nine games of the season, but he only managed one assist before being sent down. St. Louis will hope this time around things go a little better for Kyrou.

More News
Our Latest Stories