Kyrou notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

This was Kyrou's third point in four games so far against the Avalanche, as he's been a solid contributor in a middle-six role. The 24-year-old forward is up to seven points (three on the power play) with 25 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 10 postseason contests.