Kyrou scored a goal on three shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Kyrou broke a scoreless tie with three minutes left in the opening period, sneaking a shot inside the far post from the bottom of the right faceoff circle. The 22-year-old tormented the Wild this week, racking up two goals and three assists in the three-game series. For the year, Kyrou has collected 12 goals and 31 points in 48 contests in his first full NHL season.