Kyrou managed an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Kyrou set up a Jaden Schwartz tally at 14:40 of the first period to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. The 23-year-old Kyrou has enjoyed a career year with 33 points, 96 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 54 contests. He's likely to see middle-six minutes for the Blues in the postseason.