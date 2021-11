Kyrou scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Jets. He also had four shots.

Kyrou squared the game at 2-2 with 8:06 left in the third period, driving to the front of the net and redirecting a Pavel Buchnevich feed to snap his personal eight-game goal drought. Kyrou also set up a Buchnevich power-play tally in the opening frame. The 23-year-old Kyrou is off to a nice start with 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his first 11 games.