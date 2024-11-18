Kyrou notched an even-strength assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Carolina.

Kyrou set up Jake Neighbours' fifth goal of the season to open the scoring in the loss. The 26-year-old Kyrou had a six-game point streak snapped against Boston on Saturday, and that's the only time he's been held off the scoresheet through eight contests in November. The right-shot winger has produced steady offense, but he hasn't delivered a multi-point outing since Oct. 24 against Toronto. Through 19 games, Kyrou leads the Blues in scoring by a margin of five points -- the Ontario native has provided five goals, 11 assists and a plus-2 rating.