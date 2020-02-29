Play

Kyrou (illness) won't play in Saturday's game against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Kyrou has played in nine straight games since being a healthy scratch Feb. 8, and he's posted four points and a plus-3 rating. Jacob De La Rose is expected to draw into Kyrou's place on the third line, and Kyrou's next opportunity to enter the lineup is Tuesday against the Rangers.

