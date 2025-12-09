Kyrou (lower body) is week-to-week and won't play against Boston on Tuesday.

Kyrou will miss at least one week, but he could be out for longer than that. He sustained the injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Ottawa and sat out Sunday's 4-3 victory against Montreal. Kyrou has produced eight goals, 16 points, 69 shots on net and 12 blocked shots through 28 appearances this season. Mathieu Joseph and Nick Bjugstad have received increased roles during Kyrou's absence.