Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Directs two shots on net
Kyrou posted two shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Carolina.
The Blues went top-heavy in this matchup to bust out of a slump, so Kyrou played just 9:48 despite a third-line deployment. Kyrou hasn't been playing on the power play and isn't a penalty-killer, so his fantasy value this year remains suppressed.
