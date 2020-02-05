Play

Kyrou posted two shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Carolina.

The Blues went top-heavy in this matchup to bust out of a slump, so Kyrou played just 9:48 despite a third-line deployment. Kyrou hasn't been playing on the power play and isn't a penalty-killer, so his fantasy value this year remains suppressed.

