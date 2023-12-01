Kyrou posted two assists and a shot on net in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

It has been an underwhelming season for the 25-year-old winger, as he has produced just 15 points through 22 games. Notably, he hasn't scored a goal in eight games, and he has just four goals this season despite firing 73 shots on net (5.5 percent). He has scored at a 13.6 percent rate or better in each of the last three seasons, so we should expect him to bounce back at some point. But it's worth noting that he posted a season-low 14:25 of ice time in this game, which hopefully isn't an ongoing issue.